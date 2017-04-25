LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

See ‘Jaws’ With A Live Orchestra In San Francisco This Summer

April 25, 2017 4:11 PM
Filed Under: Jaws, San Francisco

The San Francisco Symphony keeps hitting us with unique ways to experience your favorite films. They recently showed “Raiders Of The Lost Ark” with a live orchestra, they’re accompanying Disney & Pixar films, & in July they’ll offer the chance to watch “Jaws” with an orchestra providing the score live.

You’ll be able to catch the 1975 thriller on July 13-14 and tickets can be purchased (starting at $39) at SFsymphony.org.

If you want to experience the suspense of this classic film in a new way, head to the Davies Symphony Hall in July.

