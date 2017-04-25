See ‘Jaws’ With A Live Orchestra In San Francisco This Summer

The San Francisco Symphony keeps hitting us with unique ways to experience your favorite films. They recently showed “Raiders Of The Lost Ark” with a live orchestra, they’re accompanying Disney & Pixar films, & in July they’ll offer the chance to watch “Jaws” with an orchestra providing the score live.

"Snakes!" We're excited for this week's sold-out performances of Raiders of the Lost Ark A post shared by San Francisco Symphony (@sfsymphony) on Apr 11, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

You’ll be able to catch the 1975 thriller on July 13-14 and tickets can be purchased (starting at $39) at SFsymphony.org.

If you want to experience the suspense of this classic film in a new way, head to the Davies Symphony Hall in July.