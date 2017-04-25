‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ And ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Release Dates Revealed

The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm revealed the release dates for the next films for Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

The yet untitled Star Wars: Episode IX is set for release on May 24, 2019 with Oakland-raised Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World, Safety Not Guaranteed) in the director’s seat.

The fifth installment in the Indiana Jones series, though some would argue that Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull doesn’t exist, will drop on July 10, 2020. Indiana Jones 5 will include Harrison Ford in the iconic role and Steven Spielberg as director.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.