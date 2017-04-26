LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

First Look At Helen Mirren As Star Of ‘Winchester’ Movie

April 26, 2017 9:06 PM
Filed Under: Helen Mirren, Winchester

News surfaced back in May of 2016 that a movie based on Sarah Winchester and her legendary Bay Area home would be coming to the big screen.

We also learned that Academy Award winner, Helen Mirren, is set to star as Winchester in the film.

Now we’ve been given our first look at the star portraying the woman behind San Jose’s Winchester Mystery House.

mysteryhouse First Look At Helen Mirren As Star Of Winchester Movie

Via CBS Films

New Room At Winchester Mystery House Open To Public

Filming has begun for the supernatural thriller in Australia and will soon be coming to San Jose. Look for the actual Winchester Mystery House to have a whole lot of cameras around it in May. Jason Clark (The Great Gatsby), Sarah Snook (Black Mirror) & Angus Sampson (Fargo, Mad Mac; Fury Road) have also joined the cast.

‘Winchester’ will hit theaters in March of 2018.

For more head to People.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live