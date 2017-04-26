First Look At Helen Mirren As Star Of ‘Winchester’ Movie

News surfaced back in May of 2016 that a movie based on Sarah Winchester and her legendary Bay Area home would be coming to the big screen.

We also learned that Academy Award winner, Helen Mirren, is set to star as Winchester in the film.

Now we’ve been given our first look at the star portraying the woman behind San Jose’s Winchester Mystery House.

Filming has begun for the supernatural thriller in Australia and will soon be coming to San Jose. Look for the actual Winchester Mystery House to have a whole lot of cameras around it in May. Jason Clark (The Great Gatsby), Sarah Snook (Black Mirror) & Angus Sampson (Fargo, Mad Mac; Fury Road) have also joined the cast.

‘Winchester’ will hit theaters in March of 2018.

