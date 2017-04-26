Jeff Goldblum Cast In ‘Jurassic World’ Sequel

Goldblum will join Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the follow-up to the 2015 blockbuster.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Goldblum will be revising his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm from 1993’s Jurassic Park and 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

His character famously uttered the line “Life will find a way.” in the original film.

The Jurassic World sequel is set for release on June 22, 2018.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.