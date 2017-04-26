LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Jeff Goldblum Cast In ‘Jurassic World’ Sequel

April 26, 2017 12:11 PM
Filed Under: Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Jeff Goldblum, Jurassic Park, jurassic world, The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Goldblum will join Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the follow-up to the 2015 blockbuster.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Goldblum will be revising his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm from 1993’s Jurassic Park and 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

His character famously uttered the line “Life will find a way.” in the original film.

The Jurassic World sequel is set for release on June 22, 2018.

 

feet Jeff Goldblum Cast In Jurassic World SequelBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live