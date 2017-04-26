LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 04.26.17

April 26, 2017 1:05 PM
Filed Under: Atlanta, Austin, Fitbit, Half-Off Podcast, Hardy Boyz, Kevin Klein Live, Podcast, Sean Spicer

As a result of songs being sent to the show about his mother’s pubes, Useless Weirdo had himself yet another melt down on the air waves, but this time far earlier than normal in the day. It got so bad that he threw down his headphones and walked out of his studio in the middle of an on air segment. It’s definitely one for the books and possibly the birth of a new catch phrase for Useless Weirdo. Does this mean the end of “furgher” as we know it?!

But in a way to calm him down a little bit, Kevin Klein Live shifted gears by debuting a new game called Press Secretary Sean Spicer or Useless Weirdo Quote, where listeners had to guess which stuttering moron said the line that Kevin read out on air. It was a rather tough game for the players to win, but there was one important lesson learned from the game: those two gentlemen are clearly under qualified for their current work positions.

Also on today’s podcast:

  • Kevin talks about the discovery of a new diet: eating baby food
  • Ms. Wednesday brings the good vibes of the most overlooked day of the week
  • Causing controversy early with the show’s opening recap of yesterday’s show
  • And more!

