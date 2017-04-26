Marshawn Lynch To Announce Raiders Signing At Block Party In Oakland

Marshawn Lynch is expected to sign a 2-year deal with the Oakland Raiders today (April 26) after the Seahawks agreed to trade his rights to the Raiders. These are the last 2 years the team will play in Oakland before making the move to Las Vegas in 2019.

Marshawn Lynch is getting a two-year deal from the Raiders, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2017

The Oakland native plans to make the signing official in the most Marshawn Lynch way possible – with a block party and autograph signing in Oakland on Thursday.

Marshawn Lynch plans to officially announce his signing to the city of Oakland at an autograph signing/block party Thursday, per source — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) April 26, 2017

We’ll update you once we learn the time & location of the block party. Tomorrow is also the first day of the NFL Draft. The Oakland Raiders will select at #24.

Quarterback Derek Carr is stoked to have Beast Mode aboard: