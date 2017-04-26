LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Marshawn Lynch To Announce Raiders Signing At Block Party In Oakland

April 26, 2017 9:32 AM
Marshawn Lynch is expected to sign a 2-year deal with the Oakland Raiders today (April 26) after the Seahawks agreed to trade his rights to the Raiders. These are the last 2 years the team will play in Oakland before making the move to Las Vegas in 2019.

The Oakland native plans to make the signing official in the most Marshawn Lynch way possible – with a block party and autograph signing in Oakland on Thursday.

We’ll update you once we learn the time & location of the block party. Tomorrow is also the first day of the NFL Draft. The Oakland Raiders will select at #24.

Quarterback Derek Carr is stoked to have Beast Mode aboard:

