Pier 39 Announces 2017 Free Outdoor Movie Night Lineup

Starting this week, Pier 39 will be offering free outdoor movie screenings on the last Friday of every month.

Enjoying the San Francisco sun! Photo by: @super.heroads A post shared by PIER 39 (@pier39) on Apr 1, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

As part of the free movie nights Pier 39 offers discounts at the businesses on the pier. You can grab your coupons at pier39.com.

Here’s the movies they’ll be screening at the Carousel Stage (at the bay end of the pier):

Friday April 28 – Big Hero 6

Friday May 26 – The Princess Diaries

Friday June 30 – The Parent Trap

Friday July 28 – Mrs. Doubtfire

Friday August 25 – Inside Out

Friday September 29 – The Pursuit Of Happyness

All movies will begin at 8:15PM. For more info head to Pier39.com.