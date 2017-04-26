LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Pier 39 Announces 2017 Free Outdoor Movie Night Lineup

April 26, 2017 8:32 PM
Filed Under: San Francisco, Pier 39

Starting this week, Pier 39 will be offering free outdoor movie screenings on the last Friday of every month.

Enjoying the San Francisco sun! Photo by: @super.heroads

A post shared by PIER 39 (@pier39) on

As part of the free movie nights Pier 39 offers discounts at the businesses on the pier. You can grab your coupons at pier39.com.

Here’s the movies they’ll be screening at the Carousel Stage (at the bay end of the pier):

  • Friday April 28 – Big Hero 6
  • Friday May 26 – The Princess Diaries
  • Friday June 30 – The Parent Trap
  • Friday July 28 – Mrs. Doubtfire
  • Friday August 25 – Inside Out
  • Friday September 29 – The Pursuit Of Happyness

All movies will begin at 8:15PM. For more info head to Pier39.com.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live