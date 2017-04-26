LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Sierra Nevada Beer Camp Coming To San Francisco

April 26, 2017 1:45 PM
Filed Under: San Francisco, Sierra Nevada

Sierra Nevada is teaming with local breweries across the country this summer to bring their Beer Camp Festival to eight cities. San Francisco will be one of those lucky cities & the event is happening on Saturday June 3.

Hundreds of craft breweries, food trucks, and live bands will take over Pier 48 and you can get tickets starting at $55 over at beercamp.sierranevada.com.

The festival will feature exclusive Sierra Nevada collaborations with both American & international breweries plus local Bay Area favorites such as 21st Amendment, Anchor Steam, Drake’s, & so many more.

If you want to see who else will be pouring at America’s largest craft beer festival head here.

