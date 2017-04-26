Starbucks’ Dragon Frappuccinos Are Here

Last week, the internet & your local Starbucks were abuzz over the sour Unicorn Frappuccino.
Yeah, it was very pretty & only around for a limited time, but many reviews said it looked much better than it tasted.
The new rage this week is a seemingly better tasting cousin of the Unicorn Frap. Enter the Dragon Frappuccino.
An unofficial drink who’s ingredients vary slightly from store to store. Rumor has it that it’s a green tea frappuccino with vanilla bean powder and a berry swirl. Uproxx says it’s made up of a “Matcha base with coconut syrup, vanilla bean powder, and white mocha and purple drizzle.”
Go ahead, hit up your local Starbucks and see if they’ll make you one. Need to know the right way to order one? Bustle has you covered.