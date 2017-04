April 26th has been dubbed “Alien Day” and to celebrate 20th Century Fox released a short film that bridges Prometheus and Alien: Covenant.

The film features Michael Fassbender as David and Noomi Rapace as Dr. Elizabeth Shaw as they travel to the home planet of The Engineers.





Alien: Covenant opens May 19.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.