We Went to the Pop-Up ‘La La Land’ Bar in SF And it Was Magical

Last night, La La Land‘s famous jazz club, Seb’s, popped up in Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, New Orleans, and San Francisco. I got the chance to check out the pop-up at Le Colonial (20 Cosmo Place, SF) and, even though Ryan Gosling wasn’t there, it was wonderful.

As a big fan of the movie, it was cool to see how they incorporated bits and pieces of the film into the bar; from cocktails, menus, a talented jazz band, and the iconic blue Seb’s sign.

The place was very crowded when I first walked in at 6:45, but started to thin out as the night went on, which I loved. Gotta have that elbow room! They started monitoring people coming into the bar around 7:30 which helped to enjoy the atmosphere of the pop-up even more.

With custom drinks like the “City of Stars”, “The Ones Who Dream” and “Starry Night”, the bar came to life through the power of alcohol and got people swaying while the band played music from La La Land. *Swoon*

Pictured above: me with one of the movie-themed cocktails blocking the Seb’s sign because, you know, vodka.

There was also a raffle where a few lucky people won La La Land memorabilia like vinyl, DVDs, and limited edition coasters. I took a couple paper coasters home with me, but they weren’t as cool as the Seb’s replicas. About to rest so many drinks on this thing!

I had a lovely night and hope they do this again! Keep posted on Le Colonial’s site for cool upcoming events. And don’t forget, La La Land is available now on DVD!