$12k A Ticket Fyre Festival In Bahamas Is A Disaster

April 27, 2017 11:27 PM
Filed Under: Fyre Festival

You might not have heard of the ridiculously expensive island music festival, Fyre Festival, until tonight, but it is currently unraveling and the internet is watching.

Fyre Festival is a two weekend event put on by rapper Ja Rule and endorsed by super models (Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner) is a $12k a ticket, or $27k for an artist pass, music festival in the Bahamas that promised headliners like Blink-182, Disclosure, & Major Lazer.

This is where the cool kids will be April 27-30 May 5-8!!! #fyrefestival #fyre @fyrebookings @fyrefestival

A post shared by JaRule (@ruleyorkcity) on

As festival goers arrived they realized they weren’t exactly getting the island paradise they were promised.

Search #FyreFestival…😂😂😂

A post shared by Mark Nguyen (@ots_mark) on

Blink-182 just pulled out of their headlining spot as well.

We don’t expect the festival’s second weekend to happen at this point…

For more, head to Billboard.

