$12k A Ticket Fyre Festival In Bahamas Is A Disaster

You might not have heard of the ridiculously expensive island music festival, Fyre Festival, until tonight, but it is currently unraveling and the internet is watching.
Hate seeing this unfold. How unfortunate. @fyrefestival #epicfail #fyrefestival #Repost @wnfiv ・・・ So Fyre Fest is a complete disaster. Mass chaos. No organization. No one knows where to go. There are no villas, just a disaster tent city. . . . . #fyrefestival #fyre #fyrefest #whereismyluggage #travel #vacation #bahamas #pic #photooftheday #photography #picoftheday #influencer #startup #raleigh #raleighnc #nc #northcarolina
Fyre Festival is a two weekend event put on by rapper Ja Rule and endorsed by super models (Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner) is a $12k a ticket, or $27k for an artist pass, music festival in the Bahamas that promised headliners like Blink-182, Disclosure, & Major Lazer.
As festival goers arrived they realized they weren’t exactly getting the island paradise they were promised.
Blink-182 just pulled out of their headlining spot as well.
We don’t expect the festival’s second weekend to happen at this point…
