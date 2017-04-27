$12k A Ticket Fyre Festival In Bahamas Is A Disaster

You might not have heard of the ridiculously expensive island music festival, Fyre Festival, until tonight, but it is currently unraveling and the internet is watching.

Fyre Festival is a two weekend event put on by rapper Ja Rule and endorsed by super models (Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner) is a $12k a ticket, or $27k for an artist pass, music festival in the Bahamas that promised headliners like Blink-182, Disclosure, & Major Lazer.

This is where the cool kids will be April 27-30 May 5-8!!! #fyrefestival #fyre @fyrebookings @fyrefestival A post shared by JaRule (@ruleyorkcity) on Mar 27, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

As festival goers arrived they realized they weren’t exactly getting the island paradise they were promised.

#fyrefestival 5pm flight rescheduled til 9pm then we get this after sitting on the plane for 2 hours lmao we chilling though A post shared by ⚡️aul // HOU (@dropout.bear) on Apr 27, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

Search #FyreFestival…😂😂😂 A post shared by Mark Nguyen (@ots_mark) on Apr 27, 2017 at 9:17pm PDT

Blink-182 just pulled out of their headlining spot as well.

We don’t expect the festival’s second weekend to happen at this point…

anyone tried checking in with concierge yet?#FyreFestival pic.twitter.com/lSmtGDnsQw — Cash Cash (@cashcash) April 28, 2017

For more, head to Billboard.