Coin-Op Game Room (508 4th St.) is one of San Francisco’s hottest new bars for 2017 and they’ve got a new deal for every last Sunday of the month.

We truly believe that respect for each other in a workplace is most necessary to build trust and reliability, amongst other key components of being part of a strong fast-paced workplace. ….. #babysteps A post shared by Coin-Op Game Room (@coinopsf) on Apr 18, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

The last Sunday of every month will feature free arcade games & pinball. They’re open 4PM-2AM so take advantage of the offer starting this Sunday.

This is the spot that also features the upstairs Tron-themed bar.

Night vibes 📷: @jian A post shared by Coin-Op Game Room (@coinopsf) on Apr 15, 2017 at 9:16pm PDT

Go get your free gaming on & grab some drinks (& food) every last Sunday of the month.

Hey Jimmy-O, do you remember walking in an arcade and thinking it would be dope if the games were free? Well tootle-f'in-do, they will be free today. So get your butts in these damn seats and TAG whomever you want to share this little secret with. A post shared by Coin-Op Game Room (@coinopsf) on Mar 26, 2017 at 12:45am PDT

