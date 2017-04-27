LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Behold The 24K Solid Gold Darth Vader Helmet

April 27, 2017 1:10 PM
Filed Under: Star Wars, Darth Vader, Star Wars: A New Hope

For the Star Wars nerd with really deep pockets, here is the 24-karat solid gold replica Darth Vader helmet.

It was made to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope and will set you back a mere 154 million yen, or about $1.4 million.

It is going to be available as part of an auction on Ginza Tanaka jewelry store in Tokyo on, you guessed it, May 4th.

And if a 15kg gold helmet isn’t your bag, you can pick up special commemorative gold coins for a $1,200.

 

feet Behold The 24K Solid Gold Darth Vader HelmetBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live