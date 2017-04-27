Behold The 24K Solid Gold Darth Vader Helmet

For the Star Wars nerd with really deep pockets, here is the 24-karat solid gold replica Darth Vader helmet.

It was made to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope and will set you back a mere 154 million yen, or about $1.4 million.

It is going to be available as part of an auction on Ginza Tanaka jewelry store in Tokyo on, you guessed it, May 4th.

And if a 15kg gold helmet isn’t your bag, you can pick up special commemorative gold coins for a $1,200.

