Dave Chappelle And John Mayer Announce Two Special SF Shows This Weekend

Dave Chappelle & John Mayer are teaming up for a pair of comedy & music hybrid shows at The Fillmore in San Francisco this Friday & Saturday.

The long-time friends are calling the show “Controlled Danger” & tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10AM. You can grab them at thefillmore.com.

Chappelle has been known to pop up at John Mayer shows for some impromptu comedy & songs. We’re curious to see what the shows will be like this weekend.

It’s also worth noting that there will be an incredibly strict NO CELL PHONES policy at the shows. For real, they’ll kick you out if you’re caught recording.