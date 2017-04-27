Dave Grohl’s Mom Recalls ‘Dark, Sad Time’ after Kurt Cobain’s Suicide

By Hayden Wright

Dave Grohl and his mother Virginia have enthusiastically promoted her new book From Cradle to Stage, which tells the story of fellow rock star mothers. The mother-son duo appeared on The Late Show last night and opened up to Stephen Colbert about light and dark aspects of navigating the music scene — as a rock star, and as a parent.

Related: Dave Grohl Embarrassed by His Scott Bao Haircut and Full Diaper

Virginia recalled the atmosphere immediately after Kurt Cobain’s 1994 suicide, which shook the grunge movement and left the future of Nirvana in question.

“It was such a dark, sad time. David came home after that so we all sort of had to regroup,” she said. “We talked a lot… We’ve always been able to say everything to each other. But that was a particularly sort of incredible time. It’s hard to express.”

Dave and Virginia have maintained their bond through the years, in part because she loves following the Foo Fighters on tour.

“She’s been on tour more than most rock moms I know,” said Grohl. “She’s perfectly comfortable on the road. I give her a laminate, play a gig and come back to the dressing room and she’s having a beer with Green Day.”

Dave’s affinity for music was clear from childhood, and Virginia’s approach was to support and nurture his showmanship.

“I knew really early that he was going to be an entertainer,” she said. “I have a feeling that some of you have it in your blood somewhere that you just start being goofy… and silly and making people laugh and that’s what he was.”

Watch Dave and Virginia’s illuminating double interview here: