Fall Out Boy Debut New Single; Announce Oakland Show

Fall Out Boy is back. The band simultaneously announced news of an upcoming record, Mania, and released a compelling new music video for the album’s lead single, “Young And Menace.” The band also announced a tour in support of the new album.
The video features giant llama costumes and a runaway child, while musically “Young And Menace” is a mix a hard rock, pop and a touch of EDM.
“There’s a lyric in the song, ‘trying to send the world a message, I was young and a menace,’ that reminded me of growing up in the suburbs of Chicago. I didn’t look like anyone there or feel like anyone – I felt like an outsider in my own town. It wasn’t until I discovered punk rock and that community that I realized I did fit in somewhere in this world – with the other people who didn’t fit in,” said Fall Out Boy bassist & lyricist Pete Wentz. “It’s hard to rationalize rage – it’s hard to quantify anxiety… this song does neither, it embraces the wave…”
Mania will be released on September 15, check out “Young and Menace” below:
Fall Out Boy will hit Oracle Arena in Oakland on Tuesday November 14.