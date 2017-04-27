Foster the People Drop 3 New Singles, Summer Tour Dates

By Abby Hassler
After weeks of hinting new music, Foster the People just released three new tracks off their upcoming third studio album.
The three new singles are: “Pay The Man,” “Doing It for the Money” and “S.H.C.” While the record’s release date is not yet known, the band intends to play some of their new material on tour this summer.
Foster the People launches their tour May 26 in San Diego and will end up in Montreal this August. Along the way, the band will perform at a number of festivals, including Osheaga and Lollapalooza.
Listen to the new singles below followed the band’s newly announced summer tour dates.
Foster The People Tour 2017 Dates
05/26 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – The Chelsea
05/27-28 – El Paso, TX @ Neon Desert Music Festival
05/30 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
05/31 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater
06/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
06/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
06/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE – Indoor
06/06 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
06/07 – Providence, RI @ Lupos Heartbreak Hotel
06/09 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
06/10 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang
07/27 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
07/29-30 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival
07/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
08/01 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/05-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
