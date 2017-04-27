Johnny Depp Surprises Fans On The Pirates of the Caribbean Ride At Disneyland

The star of the film series was also the star of the ride at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

In what was surely a publicity stunt for the upcoming film Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Depp took to the ride decked out in his Captain Jack Sparrow costume.

You know those little Disney Myths like…Johnny Depp will dress up as Jack Sparrow and sit in the Pirates of the Caribbean Ride? Well… pic.twitter.com/oAyIIu1e56 — B. (@BaileyNielson) April 27, 2017

JOHNNY DEPP WAS ON PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN WHILE I WAS ON IT AND IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/OsVRL8pmn7 — Maddie (@madikins531) April 27, 2017

Johnny Depp spent his day at Disneyland surprising guests on Pirates. I could die. pic.twitter.com/rxPm1GdRHu — Amanda (@ItsMandizzle) April 27, 2017



Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is in theaters May 26th.

