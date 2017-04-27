Kevin Hart Attached To ‘Great Outdoors’ Remake

(LIVE 105) – Comedian Kevin Hart is set to star in a reboot of the 1988 camping film, The Great Outdoors. Universal Pictures is currently developing a script based on the John Hughes comedy, according to Deadline Hollywood.

The original starred Dan Aykroyd, Annette Bening and the late John Candy that tells the story about a Chicago man, played by Candy, who brings his family to the woods for some quiet time. All is interrupted when the in-laws show up and makes things annoying for him. The film was directed by Howard Deutch who previously worked with Hughes on Pretty In Pink and Some Kind of Wonderful.

The new version is produced by Michael De Luca, best known for the “Fifty Shades” movies, Captain Phillips and Moneyball. De Luca will bring in Randall Green to write the new script.

No mention of a release date as of yet.



