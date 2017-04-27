Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 04.27.17

Yesterday, both Dead Eyes and Ally ended up at the Giants-Dodgers game, although not together. Dead Eyes made the ridiculous decision to dress in Dodger blue while Ally let it be known how disappointed she is in that she has never been able to get a foul ball from a MLB game. Kevin pointed out that she may have missed her chance at her current age of not being a child anymore, but the competitive spirit was in her to fight anyone in her, even if it was a thirteen year old girl.

Plus, Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy stopped by the show to talk with Kevin and Ally about some big Fall Out Boy news, where his band will be releasing a new album called Mania and embark on a tour that would bring them all to the Oracle Arena on November 14th. But while he was in studio, Kevin and Ally talked with the Illinois native about his baseball team support, playing F–k, Marry, Kill with three of the band’s songs, and much more.

Also on today’s podcast:

Useless Weirdo gives a less than stellar interview with WWE’s Matt Hardy

Is It Berkeley has one listener get a chance to try and guess whether this bamboo toilet paper company is local to that hippie-friendly city

New songs from listeners inspired by Useless Weirdo’s latest meltdown

And more!

