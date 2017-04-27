LIVE105 BFD 2017 Headliners Phoenix Release New Single, ‘J-Boy’

By Abby Hassler (Radio.com)

French rock band Phoenix have released a new single “J-Boy” off their upcoming album, Ti Amo. The record will be the band’s first LP since their critically acclaimed 2013 release Bankrupt!

According to the band, the record is, “an album about simple pure emotions: love, desire, lust and innocence, it’s also a record about our European, Latin roots, a fantasized version of Italy: a lost paradise made of eternal Roman summers (hyper-light, hyper-clarity, pistachio gelato), juke-boxes on the beach, Monica Vitti and Marcello Mastroiani, fearless desire and Antique marble statues.”

Pre-sale is now available for Ti Amo, which will arrive June 9.

Listen to the new track below.

Phoenix will headline LIVE105’s BFD 2017 Saturday June 10 @ the Shoreline.