WWE’s Matt Hardy On Future Plans, Returning To WWE, & More!

Useless Weirdo of Kevin Klein Live was given the opportunity to chat with WWE’s Matt Hardy, one half of the current Raw Tag Team Championship The Hardy Boyz. Matt and his brother Jeff will be defending their title Sunday night at Payback, which is being held in the SAP Center in San Jose against the tag team of Cesaro and Sheamus. The result may not be known just yet, but Matt Hardy is promising to deliver a match you won’t soon forget.

Useless Weirdo asked him how it was for Matt and Jeff to jump back into the largest wrestling company on Earth, where they have been welcomed back with open arms. Useless Weirdo also asked Matt about some of the expectations may have for him and his brother, i.e. whether we’ll see Broken Matt Hardy make an appearance in WWE, and what are some of the biggest differences between WWE and the independent wrestling scene. Take a listen to the full interview for these answers and more!

