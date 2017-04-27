The 1975 Confirm Third Album “Music For Cars” Is On The Way

The 1975 have been riding the success of their sophomore album “I Like It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It” since February of 2016.
They’ve been touring nonstop and just released their fourth single “A Change Of Heart” in the U.S. but that hasn’t stopped them from hinting towards the future.
Singer Matty Healy confirmed today that “Music For Cars” will indeed be the name of the band’s third album, sharing the name of their 2013 EP.
Will we be hearing new music from the band this year?
Or in 2018?
Either way, we’re stoked to hear more music from the band in the near future.
The 1975 play a sold out LIVE105 show in San Francisco tomorrow night.