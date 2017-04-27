The 1975 Confirm Third Album “Music For Cars” Is On The Way

The 1975 have been riding the success of their sophomore album “I Like It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It” since February of 2016.

They’ve been touring nonstop and just released their fourth single “A Change Of Heart” in the U.S. but that hasn’t stopped them from hinting towards the future.

I like it when you sleep is coming to an end — matty (@Truman_Black) April 3, 2017

Music For Cars — matty (@Truman_Black) April 3, 2017

Singer Matty Healy confirmed today that “Music For Cars” will indeed be the name of the band’s third album, sharing the name of their 2013 EP.

"The next record’s called ‘Music For Cars.’ That’s the title and it references our 2nd EP or our 3rd EP." @Truman_Black @the1975 pic.twitter.com/X7pv8hxr9w — Beats 1 (@Beats1) April 27, 2017

Will we be hearing new music from the band this year?

New The 1975 – 2017 — matty (@Truman_Black) September 29, 2016

Or in 2018?

2018 A post shared by George Daniel (@bedforddanes75) on Nov 13, 2016 at 10:30am PST

Either way, we’re stoked to hear more music from the band in the near future.

The 1975 play a sold out LIVE105 show in San Francisco tomorrow night.