The 1975’s ‘Music for Cars’ May be Their Last Album

By Abby Hassler

It’s official. The 1975 will release their next album, Music for Cars, in 2018. Back in February, the band’s frontman Matty Healy posted the name and date on social media. Sadly, this record might be their last.

During a recent interview on Beats 1, Healy confirmed the follow-up album to the band’s 2016 I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it.

Despite the excitement, this third studio album might be the last for the band, as Healy also revealed, “We were always gonna do a trilogy of records. I’m not saying that after this album it’s the end of The 1975, but it’s the end of an era.”

Music For Cars - 2018 —

matty (@Truman_Black) February 24, 2017