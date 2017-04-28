LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Free Chipotle Burritos For Teachers Next Week

April 28, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Chipotle, Free Burrito

Teacher Appreciation Day falls on May 9, but Chipotle is celebrating a week early. The company is offering a buy one/get one free deal for teachers & other school faculty members on Tuesday May 2 from 3PM-close.

All you have to do is provide a valid form of identification, or other documentation which proves that you work at a school and you can have yourself a free burrito, burrito bowl, salad, or tacos, with purchase of another item.

For more, head to Chipotle.com.

