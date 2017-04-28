Free Dance Festival In Golden Gate Park Tomorrow

Did you know that it’s Bay Area Dance Week? Well, it is. From April 21-April 30 there’s over 400 free events for you to learn & watch dances of all types.
One of the week’s biggest events is tomorrow (4/29) in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. Dancing In The Park is a free dance festival that features performances from some of the finest dance companies in the Bay Area.
It happens between 12-4:30PM on the music concourse (between the De Young & Academy of Sciences) & here’s who’s performing:
12:00pm – Mark Foehringer Introduction to Dancing in the Park SF
12:03pm – SJSU University Dance Theater
12:31pm – Conservatory for Contemporary Dance Arts
12:39pm – LINES Ballet BFA at Dominican University
12:47pm – The New Ballet School
12:51pm – LINES Ballet Training Program
1:03pm – San Francisco Ballet School
1:07pm – David Le
1:14pm – Carly Lave
1:30pm – sjDanceCO
1:34pm – Stanford University
1:42pm – Natasha Carlitz Dance Ensemble
1:48pm – sjDANCEco
1:53pm – FACT/SF
2:02pm – Katharine Hawthorne
2:10 pm – Post:Ballet
2:17pm – Kinetech Arts
2:27 pm – Printz Dance Project
2:33 pm- burnsWORK
2:40pm – Dance Theatre of San Francisco
2:45 pm – Ktdavisdance
2:55pm – Tanya Bello’s Project. B.
3:05pm – The Anata Project
3:15pm- Rogelio Lopez and Dancers
3:23pm – AXIS Dance Company
3:33pm – MFDP Ensemble
3:40pm- Carnaval King 2016 Carlos Venturo
& Natalie Elaine Terry
3:48pm- Folklorico Nacional Mexicano
3:57pm- Nemenzo Polynesian Dance Group
4:07pm- Sambaxé Drum and Dance Company
It’ll be a sunny, warm day in the park so check this out.