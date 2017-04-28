Free Dance Festival In Golden Gate Park Tomorrow

Did you know that it’s Bay Area Dance Week? Well, it is. From April 21-April 30 there’s over 400 free events for you to learn & watch dances of all types.

One of the week’s biggest events is tomorrow (4/29) in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. Dancing In The Park is a free dance festival that features performances from some of the finest dance companies in the Bay Area.

It happens between 12-4:30PM on the music concourse (between the De Young & Academy of Sciences) & here’s who’s performing:

12:00pm – Mark Foehringer Introduction to Dancing in the Park SF

12:03pm – SJSU University Dance Theater

12:31pm – Conservatory for Contemporary Dance Arts

12:39pm – LINES Ballet BFA at Dominican University

12:47pm – The New Ballet School

12:51pm – LINES Ballet Training Program

1:03pm – San Francisco Ballet School

1:07pm – David Le

1:14pm – Carly Lave

1:30pm – sjDanceCO

1:34pm – Stanford University

1:42pm – Natasha Carlitz Dance Ensemble

1:48pm – sjDANCEco

1:53pm – FACT/SF

2:02pm – Katharine Hawthorne

2:10 pm – Post:Ballet

2:17pm – Kinetech Arts

2:27 pm – Printz Dance Project

2:33 pm- burnsWORK

2:40pm – Dance Theatre of San Francisco

2:45 pm – Ktdavisdance

2:55pm – Tanya Bello’s Project. B.

3:05pm – The Anata Project

3:15pm- Rogelio Lopez and Dancers

3:23pm – AXIS Dance Company

3:33pm – MFDP Ensemble

3:40pm- Carnaval King 2016 Carlos Venturo

& Natalie Elaine Terry

3:48pm- Folklorico Nacional Mexicano

3:57pm- Nemenzo Polynesian Dance Group

4:07pm- Sambaxé Drum and Dance Company

It’ll be a sunny, warm day in the park so check this out.