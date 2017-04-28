LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

FREE Outdoor Pop-Up Music & Dance Festival In Oakland This Sunday

April 28, 2017 7:38 PM
Filed Under: daybreaker, Oakland

DAYBREAKER are throwing their biggest party yet this Sunday at Oakland’s Lake Merritt Amphitheater.

Daybreaker is a company that throws early morning dance parties & they’re bringing the ultimate Sunday Funday to Oakland. There will dancing, performances, food trucks, & it’s all free.

Heads up that this is billed as a SOBER outdoor festival so don’t expect alcohol to be served.

The event currently has so many registrants that you will need to print out a copy of your free ticket & bring it with you to enter the festival. Register at Eventbrite.

For more, head to Daybreaker.com & the Facebook event page.

