FREE Outdoor Pop-Up Music & Dance Festival In Oakland This Sunday

DAYBREAKER are throwing their biggest party yet this Sunday at Oakland’s Lake Merritt Amphitheater.
Daybreaker is a company that throws early morning dance parties & they’re bringing the ultimate Sunday Funday to Oakland. There will dancing, performances, food trucks, & it’s all free.
Heads up that this is billed as a SOBER outdoor festival so don’t expect alcohol to be served.
The event currently has so many registrants that you will need to print out a copy of your free ticket & bring it with you to enter the festival. Register at Eventbrite.
For more, head to Daybreaker.com & the Facebook event page.