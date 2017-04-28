Get These Chimney Cones At An Ice Cream Shop In San Francisco

Garden Creamery opened up in San Francisco’s Mission District (3566 20th St.) back in February and since then they’ve been very popular on Instagram with what they call chimney cones.

The cones look like giant churros , but are apparently more similar to a Hawaiian malasada, or Portuguese donut. It’s made from yeast dough that’s baked and covered in cinnamon sugar.

Garden Creamery offers ice cream flavors like “Strawberry On Steroids,” Thai Tea, velvety chocolate & much more. Plus popsicles & vegan sorbet. Full menu here.

It's almost that ⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰ Chimney cones 2-4pm‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️#Repost @leahyousquare with @repostapp ・・・ Finally got a chimney cone at @gardencreamery! Flavors here are mango sticky rice & matcha 🍦☀️ A post shared by Garden Creamery (@gardencreamery) on Apr 8, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT

For more on Garden Creamery, head to Eater SF.

Also, FYI, for Saturday 4/29 Chimney cones will not be available due to an oven problem.