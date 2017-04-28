Get These Chimney Cones At An Ice Cream Shop In San Francisco

Garden Creamery opened up in San Francisco’s Mission District (3566 20th St.) back in February and since then they’ve been very popular on Instagram with what they call chimney cones.
Thank you @colormecourtney for stopping by 💕🌈😍#Repost @colormecourtney with @repostapp ・・・ ✨🦄 OH. EM. GEE. 😱 GuyyZzzz. Everything in this photo is what color me dreams are made of 😍😍😍 this is a magical CHURRO CONE 🙌🏽😍😭😬👌🏽 filled with coconut macadamia nut ice cream 🌴🥜🍦 taken infront of a pink & green watermelon Barbie dream house 🍉🎀💒💖 with my cotton candy mani from @paintboxnails that makes me hungry all over again 💅🏽✨👅🍬 // HEY SF 👋🏽 Churro cones (they call them #chimneycones) are served saturdays from 2-4 @gardencreamery 🤗🍦👌🏽so GO GET YO CHURRO ON 💥🙌🏽✨ oh and serious S/o to my insta follower Lucy 💕 who recognized us on the street and told us about this magesticness 😍😍😍 big thanks to all of you guys for forever fueling all my fat girl dreams with your food dms & reccs, I love you all almost as much as this churro cone 💥😝🦄💖😂✨ #colormecravings #colormemani #sayyestosprinkles #churro #pixelperfect
The cones look like giant churros , but are apparently more similar to a Hawaiian malasada, or Portuguese donut. It’s made from yeast dough that’s baked and covered in cinnamon sugar.
Garden Creamery offers ice cream flavors like “Strawberry On Steroids,” Thai Tea, velvety chocolate & much more. Plus popsicles & vegan sorbet. Full menu here.
Also, FYI, for Saturday 4/29 Chimney cones will not be available due to an oven problem.