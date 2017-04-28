Kickoff Your Summer With Live 105!

Live 105 and Live Nation are getting you all amped up for summer 2017! Live Nation’s got tickets to over 30 shows for just $20! Click here to check out the shows!

We’re giving away tickets to FOUR amazing Live 105 summer concerts, EVERY hour all next week between 9AM and 5PM and just be caller #20 when we tell ya to holler and you’ll score tickets to all these 4 shows:

• Live 105’s BFD 2017 – Saturday June 10 Shoreline

• Incubus with Jimmy Eat World – Wednesday, August 16 Shoreline

• Kings of Leon – Thursday, August 24 Shoreline

• Sublime with Rome & Offspring – Wednesday, September 27 Shoreline

See you this summer!