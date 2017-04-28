Marshawn Lynch Celebrates Raiders Signing At Backyard Party

Earlier this week, NFL reporters & TMZ sports reported that Oakland-native Marshawn Lynch would be throwing a big block party in celebrate his recent signing with the Raiders.
Those who showed at Lynch’s Beast Mode store yesterday afternoon weren’t greeted with a massive party, but this sign on the door of his store instead:
As it turns out, Marshawn still wanted to celebrate, it just happened to be a much more private event.
The backyard party was attended by his cousin, bay area rapper Mistah F.A.B., & close friend, Warriors’ Draymond Green.
Some others were lucky to make it inside the party & gave us proof:
Lynch signed a 2-year deal with the Raiders this week, which should see him finish out his career for his hometown squad right before they move to Las Vegas.