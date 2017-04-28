Marshawn Lynch Celebrates Raiders Signing At Backyard Party

Earlier this week, NFL reporters & TMZ sports reported that Oakland-native Marshawn Lynch would be throwing a big block party in celebrate his recent signing with the Raiders.

Those who showed at Lynch’s Beast Mode store yesterday afternoon weren’t greeted with a massive party, but this sign on the door of his store instead:

Raider fans: if you're heading to the Oakland Marshawn Lynch block party .. this sign is on the door. pic.twitter.com/VKoHzjTXdZ — scott budman (@scottbudman) April 27, 2017

As it turns out, Marshawn still wanted to celebrate, it just happened to be a much more private event.

Sounds like he is just having a family party tonight https://t.co/zt4v9yw6tU — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) April 27, 2017

The backyard party was attended by his cousin, bay area rapper Mistah F.A.B., & close friend, Warriors’ Draymond Green.

Man today was surreal!!!! The love we experienced today was so dope!!! My cousin signing to raiders brought the whole city together!!!! S/o bAby Cuz @beastmode and baby bro @money23green kicked it with us all day!!!! We put on for the town Especially THE ICE Our era was dope A post shared by FABBYDavisJR1 (@fabbydavisjr1) on Apr 27, 2017 at 9:12pm PDT

Some others were lucky to make it inside the party & gave us proof:

Lynch signed a 2-year deal with the Raiders this week, which should see him finish out his career for his hometown squad right before they move to Las Vegas.