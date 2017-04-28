LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Marshawn Lynch Celebrates Raiders Signing At Backyard Party

April 28, 2017 3:56 PM
Filed Under: Marshawn Lynch

Earlier this week, NFL reporters & TMZ sports reported that Oakland-native Marshawn Lynch would be throwing a big block party in celebrate his recent signing with the Raiders.

Those who showed at Lynch’s Beast Mode store yesterday afternoon weren’t greeted with a massive party, but this sign on the door of his store instead:

As it turns out, Marshawn still wanted to celebrate, it just happened to be a much more private event.

The backyard party was attended by his cousin, bay area rapper Mistah F.A.B., & close friend, Warriors’ Draymond Green.

Some others were lucky to make it inside the party & gave us proof:

Lynch signed a 2-year deal with the Raiders this week, which should see him finish out his career for his hometown squad right before they move to Las Vegas.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live