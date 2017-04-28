‘Roseanne’ To Return For 8-Episode Run

30 years since the original pilot aired for ‘Roseanne’ the show is set to make a return in 2018 with most of the original cast onboard.

Deadline is reporting that an eight-episode limited series is currently in the works with the likes of ABC & Netflix bidding for the broadcasting rights.

John Goodman has been enthusiastic about the possibility of a reunion in interviews & is set to join Roseanne Barr, Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf & more in the series revival.

For more on the future of ‘Roseanne’ head to Deadline.