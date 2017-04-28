LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

WATCH: Mark Zuckerberg Discusses His New Product – “The Facebook” (2004)

April 28, 2017 12:08 PM
Filed Under: Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg

Thirteen years ago today, a young Mark Zuckerberg joined CNBC’s “Bullseye” to discuss his new cyber matchmaking website, “The Facebook”.

In 2004, Myspace was growing rapidly & Facebook was exclusive to those with college e-mails.

Zuckerberg originally only expected a few hundred people to sign up, but quickly grew to 100,000 users & the rest is pretty much history.

The meteoric rise of Facebook was of course documented in 2010’s “The Social Network”:

The question was posed prior to the interview, “is this the next big thing?”

Yes, it was.

 

