WATCH: Mark Zuckerberg Discusses His New Product – “The Facebook” (2004)

Thirteen years ago today, a young Mark Zuckerberg joined CNBC’s “Bullseye” to discuss his new cyber matchmaking website, “The Facebook”.
In 2004, Myspace was growing rapidly & Facebook was exclusive to those with college e-mails.
Zuckerberg originally only expected a few hundred people to sign up, but quickly grew to 100,000 users & the rest is pretty much history.
The meteoric rise of Facebook was of course documented in 2010’s “The Social Network”:
The question was posed prior to the interview, “is this the next big thing?”
Yes, it was.