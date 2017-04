Before the disaster that was Ja Rule’s Fyre Festival, Seth Rogen & The Lonely Island had apparently been developing a comedy based on a music festival in disarray.

This seems like a good time to mention the movie we are making with @thelonelyisland about a music festival that goes HORRIBLY WRONG. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) April 28, 2017

The Lonely Island chimed in as well:

For real, thinking about suing #FyreFestival for stealing our idea. https://t.co/uiLxhzLg85 — The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) April 28, 2017

Given the current popularity of music festivals around the world it’s not surprising that these guys created a premise based on them.

As of now there’s no further details on the project, but we’ll let you know if anything further is confirmed about the music festival-centric comedy.