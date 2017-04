The Chainsmokers are preparing to hit the Bay Area for a pair of sold out show at San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic next weekend on May 5 & 6th.

On their current tour they’ve been dropping a Panic! At The Disco remix of sorts:

It’s pretty much just the song then they give it a BIG DROP. So, that exists.

For what it’s worth, it is superior to their cover of Smash Mouth’s “All Star”.