Golden State Warriors To Honor “We Believe” Team On Tuesday

Ten years ago, the #8 seed Golden State Warriors pulled off one of the biggest upsets in NBA history when they knocked off the #1 seed Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs.

The 2007 we believe warriors was something else, wish I could relive this season all over again #webelievewarriors A post shared by David Juarez (@drizzyxjuarez) on Dec 26, 2016 at 9:33pm PST

“We Believe” was the rallying call that post-season & the yellow T-shirts & signs were a staple of the raucous Oracle crowds in the spring of 2007.

Warriors to celebrate 2007 "We Believe" team at Game 1 of Conference Semifinals on Tuesday. Full Details: https://t.co/YfFLHzlfQf pic.twitter.com/73wjn8s1oP — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 30, 2017

Members of the ’07 team including Baron Davis, Monta Ellis, Stephen Jackson, Al Harrington, Jason Richardson, Kelenna Azubuike, Adonal Foyle & more are set to attend Game 1 of the Western Conference semi-finals at Oracle Arena on Tuesday night to be honored.¬†Another member of that team, Matt Barnes, is set to return from injury for the¬†Warriors that night as well.

Special 10th anniversary “We Believe” shirts will be available on the Warriors Team Store on Tuesday.

