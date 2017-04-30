Golden State Warriors To Honor “We Believe” Team On Tuesday

Ten years ago, the #8 seed Golden State Warriors pulled off one of the biggest upsets in NBA history when they knocked off the #1 seed Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs.

The 2007 we believe warriors was something else, wish I could relive this season all over again #webelievewarriors A post shared by David Juarez (@drizzyxjuarez) on Dec 26, 2016 at 9:33pm PST

“We Believe” was the rallying call that post-season & the yellow T-shirts & signs were a staple of the raucous Oracle crowds in the spring of 2007.

Warriors to celebrate 2007 "We Believe" team at Game 1 of Conference Semifinals on Tuesday. Full Details: https://t.co/YfFLHzlfQf pic.twitter.com/73wjn8s1oP — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 30, 2017

Members of the ’07 team including Baron Davis, Monta Ellis, Stephen Jackson, Al Harrington, Jason Richardson, Kelenna Azubuike, Adonal Foyle & more are set to attend Game 1 of the Western Conference semi-finals at Oracle Arena on Tuesday night to be honored. Another member of that team, Matt Barnes, is set to return from injury for the Warriors that night as well.

Special 10th anniversary “We Believe” shirts will be available on the Warriors Team Store on Tuesday.

