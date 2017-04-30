LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Golden State Warriors To Honor “We Believe” Team On Tuesday

April 30, 2017 12:38 PM
Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, We Believe

Ten years ago, the #8 seed Golden State Warriors pulled off one of the biggest upsets in NBA history when they knocked off the #1 seed Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs.

“We Believe” was the rallying call that post-season & the yellow T-shirts & signs were a staple of the raucous Oracle crowds in the spring of 2007.

Members of the ’07 team including Baron Davis, Monta Ellis, Stephen Jackson, Al Harrington, Jason Richardson, Kelenna Azubuike, Adonal Foyle & more are set to attend Game 1 of the Western Conference semi-finals at Oracle Arena on Tuesday night to be honored. Another member of that team, Matt Barnes, is set to return from injury for the Warriors that night as well.

Special 10th anniversary “We Believe” shirts will be available on the Warriors Team Store on Tuesday.

For more, head to NBA.com.

 

