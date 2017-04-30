San Mateo County Fair Announces 2017 Concert Series

FREE TICKET TUESDAY CONTEST Can you remember the smell of those delicious Funnel Cakes from the 2016 San Mateo County Fair? Well, we do! And it's always alot of fun for us to think back about our favorite memories of the San Mateo County Fair. Now we want to hear yours! Comment on this post along with your favorite memory and you will be entered to win a Pair of General Admission Tickets to the 2017 San Mateo County Fair. #SanMateoCoFair #funnelcakes #SMCF2017 #countyfair #fairtime

A post shared by San Mateo County Fair (@sanmateocofair) on Mar 7, 2017 at 4:22pm PST