LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

San Mateo County Fair Announces 2017 Concert Series

April 30, 2017 8:08 PM
Filed Under: San Mateo County Fair

The San Mateo County Fair returns for 9 days of fun this summer, June 10-18th at 2495 S. Delaware St.

The fair has announced their 2017 concert series as well and this who you can find at the fair each night:

  • June 10 – War
  • June 11 – Summer of Love, Live!
  • June 12 – The Family Stone & The Oakland Symphony
  • June 13 – Paramount’s Laser Spectacular, featuring the music of Pink Floyd
  • June 14 – Tower of Power
  • June 15 – Tower of Power
  • June 16 – The Ohio Players
  • June 17 – Smash Mouth
  • June 18 – Did De La Feria

Alameda County Fair Announces Concert Lineup For 2017

For tickets to the fair & to the nightly concerts, head to sanmateocountyfair.com.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live