San Mateo County Fair Announces 2017 Concert Series

The San Mateo County Fair returns for 9 days of fun this summer, June 10-18th at 2495 S. Delaware St.
The fair has announced their 2017 concert series as well and this who you can find at the fair each night:
- June 10 – War
- June 11 – Summer of Love, Live!
- June 12 – The Family Stone & The Oakland Symphony
- June 13 – Paramount’s Laser Spectacular, featuring the music of Pink Floyd
- June 14 – Tower of Power
- June 15 – Tower of Power
- June 16 – The Ohio Players
- June 17 – Smash Mouth
- June 18 – Did De La Feria
For tickets to the fair & to the nightly concerts, head to sanmateocountyfair.com.