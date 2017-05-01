Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 05.01.17

Over the weekend, Ally had herself a wonderful time, much to the annoyance of the rest of Kevin Klein Live, as no one likes to hear a good weekend story. Nonetheless, she told us about the epic wedding she attended, where it was held at a zoo and had the opportunity to feed a giraffe on a giant platform. With this is mind, the rather irritated Kevin had no choice other than to bring down Ally’s happiness, especially by mentioning health concerns for the giraffe and Ally’s history with dogs as well.

Plus, May is shaping up to have a multitude of protests throughout the Bay Area. Knowing this, Kevin Klein Live got to play the game Protest Or Faux-Test, where callers would have to try and tell the difference between an actual protest that will being occurring later this month or one that Kevin made up for the game. For example, is PayPal For Palestine a real protest or not? Try your luck by listening along in today’s podcast!

Also on today’s podcast:

Audio from some of the “performances” at Fyre Festival this weekend

Orange Is The New Black being hacked and then held for ransom in Bitcoin

Kevin’s concern about how his height may have hurt his dating life more than he’d like to admit

And more!

