LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 05.01.17

May 1, 2017 11:38 AM
Filed Under: Fyre Festival, giraffe, Half-Off Podcast, Instagram, Kevin Klein Live, Podcast, wedding, zoo

Over the weekend, Ally had herself a wonderful time, much to the annoyance of the rest of Kevin Klein Live, as no one likes to hear a good weekend story. Nonetheless, she told us about the epic wedding she attended, where it was held at a zoo and had the opportunity to feed a giraffe on a giant platform. With this is mind, the rather irritated Kevin had no choice other than to bring down Ally’s happiness, especially by mentioning health concerns for the giraffe and Ally’s history with dogs as well.

Plus, May is shaping up to have a multitude of protests throughout the Bay Area. Knowing this, Kevin Klein Live got to play the game Protest Or Faux-Test, where callers would have to try and tell the difference between an actual protest that will being occurring later this month or one that Kevin made up for the game. For example, is PayPal For Palestine a real protest or not? Try your luck by listening along in today’s podcast!

Also on today’s podcast:

  • Audio from some of the “performances” at Fyre Festival this weekend
  • Orange Is The New Black being hacked and then held for ransom in Bitcoin
  • Kevin’s concern about how his height may have hurt his dating life more than he’d like to admit
  • And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes

More from Kevin Klein Live
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live