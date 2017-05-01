LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

May 1, 2017 3:47 PM
Filed Under: Windsor Waterworks

For those of us who grew up in the North Bay & surrounding areas, Windsor Waterworks was a staple of every summer. Especially with end of the school year field trips and birthday parties.

You remember the jingle from the commercial? “Windsor Waterworks, you’re gonna get wet!” – we’ll refresh your memory:

Here’s the newer version you heard on commercials in the early 2000s:

Anyway, Windsor Waterworks ceased operations in 2006 due to a drowning, high insurance costs, and a cooler summer.

The waterpark that sat alongside 101 in the North Bay has been gone for over a decade now, but there is a movement online that aims to bring it back.

The Windsor Waterworks Facebook group has a goal: to build a coalition & have their voices heard. #LetsGetWetAgain is their rallying cry and they hope to make enough noise to start the process of bringing back the defunct waterpark.

They’ve only been posting sporadically since 2015, but get plenty of reaction whenever they do.

The former park had four slides, a family swimming pool, volleyball courts, picnic tables, and would attract 1,000+ people a day all summer.

431107 388742531137943 1709304449 n Online Movement Hopes To Bring Back North Bay Waterpark

Windsor Waterworks slides courtesy of I Used To Work At Windsor Waterworks/Facebook

For now, a revival of the waterpark in the 707 remains a pipe dream, but someday it could return…

 

 

