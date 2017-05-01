Steak ‘N Shake Set To Open Second Bay Area Location

A staple of the midwest fast food scene, Steak ‘N Shake opened their first Bay Area location last fall in Daly City.

Within the next month the second Bay Area location is set to open in the south bay. You’ll be able to find steak burgers & milkshakes at 501 E. Campbell Ave in Campbell.

The Campbell location is located in Lloyd Square, close to downtown.

Have you tried Steak ‘N Shake yet? Is it good? We could be seeing more pop up in the Bay Area in the coming years.