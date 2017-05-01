LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Stern Grove Festival Announces 80th Free Summer Concert Series

May 1, 2017 10:15 AM
The annual Stern Grove Festival, held at 19th Ave. and Sloat in San Francisco, is back for the 80th season of admission-free concerts. 

The Stern Grove Festival Association is a non-profit cultural organization that provides us free concerts every summer Sunday at the outdoor amphitheater at Sigmund Stern Grove right off of 19th Avenue.

Here’s the 2017 lineup:

  • June 25 – Kool & The Gang, Quinn DeVeaux
  • July 2 – Nicki Bloom & The Gramblers, Fantastic Negrito
  • July 9 – The San Francisco Symphony
  • July 16 – Eric Burdon and the Animals, The Stone Foxes
  • July 23 – Los Angeles Azules featuring Jay De La Cueva and Ximena Sariñana, Ensambles Ballet Folklórico de San Francisco
  • July 30 – San Francisco Ballet
  • August 6 – Amadou & Mariam, Ibibio Sound Machine
  • August 13 – War, Malo
  • August 20 – Brazilian Girls, Moon Hooch
  • August 27 – Mavis Staples, Kev Choice Ensemble

We’ll see you at Stern Grove for free shows all summer.

