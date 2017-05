Trader Joe’s is now giving us wine in a can. Simpler Wines have started to hit shelves as of last week and you can grab 4-packs for $3.99.

Slightly sparkling, white or rosé wine from Italy—in a can. What could be simpler? #traderjoes #tjswine #simplerwines #winewednesday A post shared by Trader Joe's (@traderjoes) on Apr 26, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

They come in two styles: sparkling white or rosé.

They first showed up at Trader Joe’s locations in New York, but have been found nationwide as of late so keep an eye out for them at your local TJ’s.

They're back!!! #cannedsparklingwine #cannedwine #traderjoes #traderjoes007 #cannedrosé #wine #traderjoeswine #simplerwines A post shared by Miss Erin (@misserinmichelle) on Apr 25, 2017 at 12:05am PDT

Expect to see these at the beach & the park all summer long.

Vacation starts now #traderjoes #venicebeach #simplerwines A post shared by Sara (@sararangel86) on Apr 26, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

