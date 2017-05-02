AOL Instant Messenger Launched 20 Years Ago This Month

AOL Instant Messenger launched in May of 1997 & it changed the way people communicated in the late 90s & early 2000s.
Before anyone was tweeting, or even posting Myspace bulletins, they were giving out their screen names.
At one time AIM had the largest share of the instant messaging market in North America.
The time of away messages & buddy profiles lasted a while, but began to see a rapid decline in the late 200os.
Despite everyone moving onto other messaging services & you know, modern things, we can still argue over whether it should be referred to as “A.I.M.” or “Aim”.
Happy 20th birthday to AIM – do you remember your first screen name?