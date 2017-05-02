AOL Instant Messenger Launched 20 Years Ago This Month

AOL Instant Messenger launched in May of 1997 & it changed the way people communicated in the late 90s & early 2000s.

Before anyone was tweeting, or even posting Myspace bulletins, they were giving out their screen names.

At one time AIM had the largest share of the instant messaging market in North America.

I'm bringing it back. #aim #aolinstantmessenger #bringingitback A post shared by Juan. (@ohheyitsjuan) on Oct 27, 2016 at 5:31pm PDT

The time of away messages & buddy profiles lasted a while, but began to see a rapid decline in the late 200os.

Ok literally my parents were supposed to go out tonight and now they aren't and now I can't be on AIM for more than an hour?? Like no — your away message (@YourAwayMessage) September 26, 2014

Despite everyone moving onto other messaging services & you know, modern things, we can still argue over whether it should be referred to as “A.I.M.” or “Aim”.

This is a relevant debate, dang it! Please go take the poll and weigh in! #IfYouAnswerWrongIWontTrustYouAsAPerson #NoPressure #America #AmericanOnLine #AOL #AIM #AOLinstantMessenger A post shared by Evan Dawson (@mrevandawson) on Mar 10, 2017 at 11:26pm PST

Happy 20th birthday to AIM – do you remember your first screen name?