Bluetooth Cork Turns Your Bottle Into A Speaker

May 2, 2017 8:04 PM

Are you familiar with the Cork speaker? It’s a bluetooth speaker that boosts sound depth & quality when you attach it to a used bottle:

Produced by New York’s Leedeyon, Inc., the Kickstarter campaign to fund the cork’s production and distribution reached its goal last fall.

Cork uses empty bottles as a cabinet box to amplify the depth and clarity of songs; addressing the compromises that micro speakers make on sound quality to enhance portability

For more on the little speaker head to their Kickstarter page, and to purchase one for yourself head to Leedeyon.com.

