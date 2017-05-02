Facebook Is Throwing A Free County Fair This Summer

Facebook Festivals are events in the parking lot of Facebook HQ (1 Hacker Way, Menlo Park) that showcase quality farmers, artisans, locally-sourced food and drinks, cooking demos, educational expos, and family-friendly entertainment.
For 2017 they’re throwing several events including a car show, food festival, a bacon and beer festival, and more. One of their biggest events of the year will be the free county fair they’re throwing on Saturday, August 26.
Last year’s Facebook County Fair sold out. It doesn’t look like you need to worry about that this year as the event will be free of admission (+ free parking). You will have to buy tickets for rides with all proceeds will go to a local non-profit.
This year’s Facebook County Fair will feature lots of rides, live music, cooking demos, artisan vendors, a farmers market, craft beer and wine, and food trucks.
For more info, head to the Facebook event page.