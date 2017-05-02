Facebook Is Throwing A Free County Fair This Summer

Facebook Festivals are events in the parking lot of Facebook HQ (1 Hacker Way, Menlo Park) that showcase quality farmers, artisans, locally-sourced food and drinks, cooking demos, educational expos, and family-friendly entertainment.

For 2017 they’re throwing several events including a car show, food festival, a bacon and beer festival, and more. One of their biggest events of the year will be the free county fair they’re throwing on Saturday, August 26.

#facebookcountyfair #facebook #facebookfarmersmarket A post shared by nicolen v. (@cakepop_envie) on Aug 27, 2016 at 5:58pm PDT

Last year’s Facebook County Fair sold out. It doesn’t look like you need to worry about that this year as the event will be free of admission (+ free parking). You will have to buy tickets for rides with all proceeds will go to a local non-profit.

This year’s Facebook County Fair will feature lots of rides, live music, cooking demos, artisan vendors, a farmers market, craft beer and wine, and food trucks.

For more info, head to the Facebook event page.