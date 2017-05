The Farmers’ Market that has served the Blossom Hill neighborhood for the past 17 years is making a move to Oakridge Mall according to San Jose mayor, Sam Liccardo.

The farmers market at Oakridge begins on Sunday May 14th & will continue every Sunday through the usual farmers market season.

Shopping at Farmer's market every Sunday #blossomhillfarmersmarket #ferryfarms #supersweet #sweetcorn #트렁크과일한가득 #freshfruits #sundaymorning A post shared by Junwon kang (@jun1_kang) on Aug 8, 2016 at 2:57pm PDT

Keep an eye on the Blossom Hill Farmers’ Market Facebook page for further announcements on the location change.