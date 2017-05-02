Iconic San Francisco Bar ‘Lucky 13’ To Be Demolished And Replaced By Apartments

A historic building that has stood on San Francisco’s Market since 1906 is set to be demolished and replaced by a five-story apartment complex in the near future.

Lucky 13 is the punk rock-friendly dive bar that has occupied the space on 2140 Market St. for the last 25 years and was just the latest in popular spots at the location. It started as a clubhouse built for Woodmen Of The World in the early 20th century. In the 1970s it served as an LGBT dance club known as Alfie’s, The Mind Shaft, and several other names.

Hoodline is reporting that the demolition of Lucky 13 has been proposed since 2015 and those plans appear to be set in motion now for the wrecking ball to take out the historic spot and replace it with a 28-unit, five-story apartment building.

Brian Spiers, the owner of Lucky 13, is also the owner for HOME, the former restaurant that sat on the corner of Church and Market St. HOME was demolished and is being replaced by a 60-unit residential building.

Fortunately, Lucky 13 in Alameda (1301 Park Street) is still going strong.