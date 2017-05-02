JK Rowling Has Apologized For Killing Professor Snape

The author of the ‘Harry Potter’ series has apologized for killing off its most popular characters, Professor Severus Snape.

OK, here it is. Please don't start flame wars over it, but this year I'd like to apologise for killing (whispers)… Snape. *runs for cover* — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2017

Rowling has previously apologized for the deaths of Fred Weasley & Remus Lupin, but this is the biggest one yet.

Snape was one of the series most interesting characters. Originally a villain, then he changed his allegiance due to his affection for Harry’s mother, Lily.

@jk_rowling It made sense for the story. We love him so much… pic.twitter.com/WrYizZ9M54 — Nick (@NickEllis) May 2, 2017

Now, of course, fans are reacting wildly this to claim & begging Rowling to excuse the deaths of other characters.

Apologies for the spoilers – you’ve had over a decade to read all of the books & plenty of times to see the movies.

The first ‘Harry Potter’ book will turn 20 years old in June.