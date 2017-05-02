LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

JK Rowling Has Apologized For Killing Professor Snape

May 2, 2017 7:46 AM
Filed Under: JK Rowling, Snape

The author of the ‘Harry Potter’ series has apologized for killing off its most popular characters, Professor Severus Snape.

Rowling has previously apologized for the deaths of Fred Weasley & Remus Lupin, but this is the biggest one yet.

Hogwarts Americana: A Harry Potter Summer Camp For Kids In The Bay Area

Snape was one of the series most interesting characters. Originally a villain, then he changed his allegiance due to his affection for Harry’s mother, Lily.

Now, of course, fans are reacting wildly this to claim & begging Rowling to excuse the deaths of other characters.

Apologies for the spoilers – you’ve had over a decade to read all of the books & plenty of times to see the movies.

The first ‘Harry Potter’ book will turn 20 years old in June.

