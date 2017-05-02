JK Rowling Has Apologized For Killing Professor Snape

The author of the ‘Harry Potter’ series has apologized for killing off its most popular characters, Professor Severus Snape.
Rowling has previously apologized for the deaths of Fred Weasley & Remus Lupin, but this is the biggest one yet.
Snape was one of the series most interesting characters. Originally a villain, then he changed his allegiance due to his affection for Harry’s mother, Lily.
Now, of course, fans are reacting wildly this to claim & begging Rowling to excuse the deaths of other characters.
Apologies for the spoilers – you’ve had over a decade to read all of the books & plenty of times to see the movies.
The first ‘Harry Potter’ book will turn 20 years old in June.