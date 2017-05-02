Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 05.02.17

Kevin Klein Live rarely makes any mention of a celebrity’s birthday, but today is a special day. Today is the birthday of Hayward’s own Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who is 45 years old today. But the show looked into his Hayward connections and they came to the realization that there is nothing in the area honoring the namesake of the great actor in nearly every film on planet Earth these days. Thus began a new show campaign to have some part of the city named after The Rock, whether it’s a high school, playground, or even a random rock within the city limits.

Plus, Ally’s thieving ways are made clear even more that before, with his braggadocios tone talking about how she took onions from Costco because, as she said, “didn’t need a large amount of them, so taking two was fine.” The audience took little time to ensure that she would be shamed on text and have her photo posted at her local Costco and smaller grocery stores as well. This thief may not be stopped just yet, but great steps were taken to ensure her capture sooner rather than later.

Also on today’s podcast:

A call from a totally legit radio station offering Kevin and Ally a free cruise in the Bahamas

Useless Weirdo flexing his ego over his upcoming wrestling match on Friday

Advice from heterosexuals on marriage for Ally’s upcoming gay wedding

And more!

