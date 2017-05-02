LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

San Jose’s Music In The Park Announces 2017 Lineup

May 2, 2017 9:44 PM
For the last 28 years Music In The Park has been held each summer in downtown San Jose parks & plazas.

All 2017 shows will be held at Plaza De Cesar Chavez (170 S. Market St.) and will begin at 5:30PM.

Here’s who you can find playing this summer:

  • Friday June 23 – Katchafire
  • Thursday July 20 – Blues Traveler
  • Thursday August 3 – Bootsy Collins
  • Friday August 25 – TBA

General admission tickets are $10 in advance for each show & $15 on the day of. VIP tickets are $25 in advance & $30 day of. VIP tickets including drink tickets, private viewing area, and private bathrooms.

For tickets and info head to SJDowntown.com.

 

